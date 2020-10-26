PRP Fire District mourns, remembers deputy chief who passed away

The department is remembering 46-year-old Brian Morgan who served the community for 28 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was a call for service in Pleasure Ridge Park Saturday for a man who spent much of his life answering the same calls.

The longest serving member of the PRP Fire District, Deputy Chief Brian Morgan, passed away Saturday at the age of 46.

Second in command, he was Chief Doug Recktenwald’s go-to guy – a hard worker and a get it done person.

"We loved him. He was a great friend and a great co-worker to us, so we can’t sit here on our laurels, we have to pick ourselves up because of him and make our department better," Recktenwald said.

When Morgan wasn’t protecting the community, he was spending time with his four young sons and wife he loved dearly.

"The family came first and then the job was a close second. He was always willing to help somebody and please somebody," Recktenwald explained.

Morgan spent 28 years serving the community and was also a longtime participant in the WHAS Crusade for Children. The department is now looking the legacy he left behind.

"I’ve been talking to my crews and explaining to them that this week is about mourning Colonel Morgan and celebrating Colonel Morgan and giving him a good farewell and next week were going to work on counting the cost – figure out where we are as a department with the void that he's left."

Morgan's cause of death along with visitation and funeral arrangements are not yet known.

