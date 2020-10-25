PRP Fire District mourns loss of Deputy Chief Brian Morgan

The department called Morgan's death a "tremendous loss" and said he was a key contributor to the improvements made at the department over the past few years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District is mourning the loss of one of its own after Deputy Chief Brian Morgan passed at the age of 46.

The department called Morgan's death a "tremendous loss" and said he was a key contributor to the improvements made at the department over the past few years.

Morgan served the community for 28 years.

