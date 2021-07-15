No injuries reported in vacant PRP apartment fire

PRP Fire District's deputy chief said an initial investigation found the building was vacant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No one was injured after a vacant apartment complex caught fire in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

PRP Fire District's deputy chief said an initial investigation found the building in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive was vacant, though they are waiting on confirmation from LG&E. A WHAS11 photojournalist on the scene said the complex was boarded up.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, and there were no reported injuries.

