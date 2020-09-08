Metro Police to enforce laws related to protest caravans; street marches no longer allowed

After several incidents Saturday night, police said the caravans can’t continue as they have been.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the arrest of 12 people Saturday night, Metro Police said they are taking steps to enforce laws when it comes to protest caravans.

Protests have taken place for nearly 75 days in the city with many participating in nightly caravans whether it be by car or marches.

Police said in many of those instances, they’ve seen “increasingly unsafe behavior” including “escalation in aggressive behavior” over the past week.

After several incidents Saturday night, police said the caravans can’t continue as they have been.

Beginning Sunday night, police said they will enforce laws relating to the caravans:

All pedestrians must stay out of the streets – staying on sidewalks and following laws for pedestrian traffic.

Cars and pedestrians will not be allowed to block intersections for any length of time.

Those who refuse to comply with any law or lawful order, police said, will be cited or be subject to arrest.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.