LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In an event to support literacy and inclusion among children, Drag Queen Story Time at the Louisville Free Public Library was met with support and opposition.

Those protesting included the American Family Association of Kentucky and local pastors who say they were there to exercise their freedom of religion.

“We have our constitutional right to believe in the Bible as the word of God. It is our religious freedom,” Pastor Jerry Stephenson said.

Drag Queen Story Time had its fair share of support from members of the Fairness Campaign who cheered as families brought their children to the special time of reading.

“We don’t really believe it’s denouncing Christianity. We do believe that it is encouraging kids and families to be themselves and to celebrate who they really are,” Maggie Carnes said.

Protesters hold up signs in opposition of Drag Queen Story Time, an event where drag queens read to children while supporting literacy and inclusion.

The Louisville Free Public Library had canceled Drag Queen Story Time in March that was to feature members of the Derby City Sisters at Southwest Regional Library though the library system did not go into specifics behind the cancellation.

However, they said it was not because it involved drag queens reading to children.

Nearly 100 parents and children attended the event.

Police say they did stay throughout the event until the crowds left but say they didn't have any incidents.

