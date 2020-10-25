Protesters gather outside AG Daniel Cameron's home

Protesters said they planned to set up a projector and show a video called “Bow for Breonna.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On day 150 of protests calling for justice in the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, protesters are currently leading a demonstration outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home.

Louisville Metro Police officers are also in the area.

The gathering started small at a neighbor’s home and grew to include dozens of people who have moved down the street toward Cameron’s house.

Protesters said they planned to set up a projector and show a video called “Bow for Breonna.”

The group is gathered in front of @DanielCameronAG house in the street and people are passing out ‘bow’ signs for the new video they are going to show here tonight @WHAS11 #nightteam #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/1mOhPkrugW — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) October 25, 2020

