x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local News

Protesters gather outside AG Daniel Cameron's home

Protesters said they planned to set up a projector and show a video called “Bow for Breonna.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On day 150 of protests calling for justice in the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, protesters are currently leading a demonstration outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home.

Louisville Metro Police officers are also in the area.

The gathering started small at a neighbor’s home and grew to include dozens of people who have moved down the street toward Cameron’s house.

Protesters said they planned to set up a projector and show a video called “Bow for Breonna.”

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed

Related Articles