Protesters gather outside AG Daniel Cameron's home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On day 150 of protests calling for justice in the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, protesters are currently leading a demonstration outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home.
Louisville Metro Police officers are also in the area.
The gathering started small at a neighbor’s home and grew to include dozens of people who have moved down the street toward Cameron’s house.
Protesters said they planned to set up a projector and show a video called “Bow for Breonna.”
WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.