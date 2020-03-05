FRANKFORT, Ky. — FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Despite Governor Andy Beshear announcing plans to reopen parts of Kentucky, hundreds of protesters showed up at the State Capitol for a Freedom Rally.

With signs and shots, protesters say they’re hoping to send a message to Beshear, who moved his daily briefings to the National Guard base this week.

The governor’s plans to reopen the state begin May 11 but some protesters feel restrictions up to this point have gone too long.

“It seems like it’s just kind of fallen out of control and just one thing after another – things just keep getting worse and worse and worse. In the beginning, everybody was trying to be careful about it and that’s fine but once they start forcing us to do things, they gets to be really worrisome,” Kevin Jarboe, a participant said.

Alyssa McDowell added, “Honestly I believe a lot of hype is behind it and I don't succumb to the fear. If I get sick, I'll take vitamin C and if I pass away and die from COVID 19, I'll die standing up for our freedom."

Though some at the rally were working to spread out and keep a distance, many were not while packing the steps at the Capitol.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: Gyms, restaurants concerned after being left out of Phase 1 of governor's reopening plan

RELATED: Macy's reopening 68 stores Monday, hopes all can reopen within 6 weeks

RELATED: Phase 1: Here's when you can get your dog groomed and when other businesses could open in Kentucky

RELATED: Here's how Kentucky will roll out reopening health care services in 4 phases

RELATED: Beshear: Masks, face coverings required as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease to reopen Kentucky