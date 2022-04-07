Hundreds of protesters march through the streets of the Highlands in support of abortion rights

Kentucky's attorney general has asked the state's Supreme Court to get involved in the battle over abortion access.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The battle over abortion continues in the commonwealth, as Kentucky’s attorney general asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to get involved.

Kentucky had a trigger law in place, so when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions were banned across the commonwealth. The only exception was when the life of the mother was at risk.

Days after that law took effect, a court in Jefferson County put a temporary hold on that law, allowing abortions to resume.

Saturday, the Kentucky Court of Appeals denied Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request to reverse a lower court’s decision that allowed abortions to resume. The judge said Cameron’s defense of the Kentucky law was not direct enough.

Sunday, Daniel made the same request to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

"There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state's highest court to consider our request for emergency relief,” Cameron said in a statement Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters blocked off streets in the Highlands to demand lawmakers allow abortion access to continue in the commonwealth.

"Our rights and our bodies need to be respected by the government, by everyone,” protester Laura Chamberlin said. “It's not acceptable in 2022 that we still have to be fighting this fight."

Protesters said it was important to come out on the Fourth of July to support this cause. They said women are not truly free without access to safe and legal abortions.

"I am so happy to see young women out here,” protestor Jeanette Westbrook said. “Young women must fight for their rights because they are being taken from us. We now live in a minority-rule country. It is not ruled by the majority, but by a minority who wants to oppress women's rights. This is a war on women."

