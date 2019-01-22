COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - As more videos emerge surrounding an encounter between members of a black religious sect, white high school students and Native American marchers outside the Lincoln Memorial last week, the boys' school was closed Tuesday and a small protest was held outside their diocese.

President Donald Trump tweeted early Tuesday that the students at Kentucky's Covington Catholic High School "have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be" but says he hopes the teens will use the attention for good, and "maybe even to bring people together."

The first images tightly focused on the students wearing "Make America Great Again" hats and laughing derisively as an elderly Native American beat a drum. Longer videos showed the drummer intervened as a street preacher made racist statements with a megaphone.

A statement from the Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School:

"On Monday afternoon the Covington Police alerted us that they had intelligence concerning a planned protest, Jan. 22, at Covington Catholic High School and a vigil at the Diocesan Curia. Due to threats of violence and the possibility of large crowds the Diocese was advised to close Covington Catholic High School, the Diocesan Curia and neighboring Covington Latin School. We thank law enforcement officers for their protection and will reopen when they say it is safe to do so.





Concerning the incident in Washington, D.C., between Covington Catholic students, Elder Nathan Phillips and Black Hebrew Israelites the independent, third-party investigation is planned to begin this week. This is a very serious matter that has already permanently altered the lives of many people. It is important for us to gather the facts that will allow us to determine what corrective actions, if any, are appropriate.





We pray that we may come to the truth and that this unfortunate situation may be resolved peacefully and amicably and ask others to join us in this prayer.





We will have no further statements until the investigation is complete."