'It hurts' | Protest pops up across Louisville after Brett Hankison not guilty verdict

Protestors in Louisville said they're back. And, they'll continue to protest until they see justice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protestors made their voices heard in downtown Louisville for the second night in a row, following the verdict in Brett Hankison's trial.

A jury found the former LMPD officer was not guilty of wanton endangerment, after shooting into a neighboring apartment the night Breonna Taylor was killed.

No officers have been charged for Breonna Taylor's death.

"It hurts that we have to come out here and protest," Dee Garrett said. "To have a little bit of hope that we'll get a form of justice."

Protestors pointed to other cities that live through similar cases and were home to similar protests. However, officers were charged and convicted in places like Minneapolis.

"Everybody that was wanting the verdict to be what it was supposed to be got slapped in the face," one man said.

"We said two years ago if we don't get justice, y'all weren't going to get any peace. And we're standing on that," one woman said.

Now, protests are back and they say they'll continue until they get justice. It won't be the same.

Dee Garrett said, "see, this time when we protest, it's going to be a little different. We're going to be organized, we're going to have structure."

They gathered close and planned throughout the night before making moves, then popped up around the city. First, they caravaned to the "Say their names" mural on Main and Eleventh. As the sun went down, they marched through the Highlands with horns blaring. The group then walked through Mid City Mall before eventually making it back to Jefferson Square.