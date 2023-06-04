Man, 22, identified as victim in Oldham County crash

Police said the accident happened in the early morning hours of June 3 on Rose Island Road in Prospect.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been identified following a deadly crash in Oldham County.

Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday on South Rose Island Road in Prospect.

According to their preliminary investigation, Oldham County Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Rose Island Road when it left the roadway and overturned. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Pierce Walker, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another vehicle also traveling on the roadway had minor damage while trying to avoid the Jeep as it crashed.

A cause of the crash has not been determined and police said it remains under investigation.

If you were in the area and may have information that can help police, you are asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.

