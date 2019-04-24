LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some big plans are on the table for the California neighborhood, but not everyone is excited about them.

Simmons College of Kentucky wants to build a sports complex, but some community members argue it won't actually benefit their neighborhood.

The project is led by College President Kevin Cosby. The complex would include a football and softball field, tennis courts and a parking lot located on the corner of 15th and Kentucky. People living nearby said it is the last thing they need right now.



"We just feel left out; don't feel like we matter,” Kesha Bell, who has lived in the California neighborhood for more than 30 years, said. “I don't think anything is wrong with the sports complex it's just the area and it's not beneficial to the neighborhood.”

Simmons College of Kentucky is hoping to build the complex adjacent to St. Stephen Church. The college said students could utilize the six acres of land to play intramural sports.

Residents of the California neighborhood had the chance to share their input during a meeting with planners on Tuesday, with some residents saying they would rather see other investments in their neighborhood.

“Why are you putting a complex in a traditional neighborhood that's a residential neighborhood?” Yolanda Walker, president of California Neighborhood Leadership Council, said. “If anything bring it back to life for families and children.”

The organizers, though, said the project could have an economic impact.

“The resources that come to us as an HBCU federal dollars it allows us to use those dollars to help uplift the distressed communities nearest us,” Dr. Frank Smith Jr., executive vice president of Simmons College of Kentucky, said.

Smith said the college chose the California neighborhood because it is where they can afford land.

“It connects better with the opportunities between our campus,” Smith said.

Residents who disapprove the plan describe their neighborhood as a food desert and a community without affordable housing — something they would like to see leaders invest in.

“Affordable housing is what I would like to see,” Walker said. “For those mothers for those homelessness because affordable housing at two or three-thousand dollars, you cannot afford that at a ten dollar an hour salary.”



The proposal is currently with the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Smith said it is still uncertain when the project would get approval.