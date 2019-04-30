LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A proposal for a waste farm has been shut down by concerned residents.

A vote of four-to-one rejected R&R Septic and Excavation, LLC’s proposal to operate landfarming on Highway 421 in Henry County.

Residents at the Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments’ meeting Monday night voiced their concerns about the proposal, saying a waste farm could cause a bad smell or water contamination.

The proposed waste farm was going to be 600 feet from a school’s baseball field, across the street from a park and next to a church.

The company’s attorney says “sludge” is a byproduct and the waste would have been coming from TreeHouse Foods in Oldham County where they make jams, jellies and salsa.

The attorney says the sludge would have been an environmentally-friendly way to recycle that type of waste product.

R&R Septic and Excavation is hoping to appeal the vote, but if it fails they will continue to pursue it and are looking into options in other counties.