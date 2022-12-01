Proposed tunnel concept would connect expo center to downtown Louisville

The concept was included in an 84-page plan to renovate much of the Kentucky Exposition Center over the next few years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair Board sent lawmakers a nearly $711 million plan for massive renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday.

It includes plans to develop 12 full-size soccer fields, a new hotel and renovations for existing venues.

The proposal, and cost analysis, was conducted by Conventions, Sports and Leisure International (CSL). It's spread out over three phases of construction set to take place over the next eight years.

Interestingly, the 84-page document also includes a concept for an underground tunnel that would link the Exposition Center to downtown Louisville.

Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles said the tunnel would "transform our Commonwealth's largest city into the modern age," by connecting Jefferson County, reducing traffic and expanding tourism opportunities.

Quarles said the tunnel would connect the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Kentucky Exposition Center, University of Louisville and Churchill Downs directly to the heart of the city.

According to CSL's proposal, the tunnel's transportation could be provided by "autonomous vehicles or with human drivers."

It's still only just a concept, however, and doesn't have an estimated cost yet.

"We believe additional evaluation of the option will prove to be beneficial to several important entities of the community in addition to growing the convention, exposition, sporting and tourism business," a letter, sent with the proposal, to the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.