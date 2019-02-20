It is not the kind of neighbor Chuck Bullard wants to see move in next door.

"Imagine yourself living in the country with wild animals running around and neighbors you've known all your life. All of a sudden you are in an industrial center that has nothing but semis running around it," he said.

Plans to build two warehouses on nearly 62 acres off Minor Lane in Okolona has him and others up in arms.

"With the additional people added to our area, and the warehouses, our crime rate will rise greatly," said Robin Bullard, Chuck's wife.

Nicklies Development wants to use the land, just off I-65, to house two warehouses totaling more than a million square feet with 411 parking spaces. But, Bullard says they aren't welcome for environmental and other safety reasons, including protecting nearby school children who walk the streets every day.

"We have trucks that come through here all the time. They shouldn't because we have a bunch of children on the corners every morning. All it's going to take is one mess up," Chuck said.

Bullard and his neighbors plan to make their case in front of the Louisville planning commission Thursday. No one from Nicklies was available for comment, but Bullard hopes the commission considers his concerns.

He grew up on Minor Lane and believes a zoning change would mean some of his lifelong friends would be forced to leave.

"We are used to living here with normal traffic patterns. It's developed into something else," he said.

