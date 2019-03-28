LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Special Olympics, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending discrimination for people with intellectual disabilities, has long received bipartisan support. Still, the Department of Education proposed cutting its funding in their 2020-21 budget proposal.

While the cuts in funding would not affect the organization's core sports programs or Healthy Athlete services, Special Olympics Kentucky said, but it could affect schools statewide.

Instead, the organization said the proposal is focused on cutting national funding for the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program, which impacts 72 schools across Kentucky.

"We are very proud of the success of our Unified Champion Schools program in Kentucky," Special Olympics Kentucky said in a statement. "Every day in schools throughout the state, it helps build stronger, safer, more inclusive school communities."

In Louisville alone, there are 15 schools -- including the University of Louisville -- listed as participating Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools. Special Olympics said these schools promote social inclusion through activities with sports as the foundation.

"One of the goals of the Unified Champion Schools program is to help participating schools develop resources needed in their local communities to achieve financial self-sufficiency," Special Olympics Kentucky said. "Many have done this, and we will continue to work with others to achieve this goal."

Special Olympics Kentucky also said elimination of funding has been proposed in the past, but Congress has advocated for the organization to continue funding.

