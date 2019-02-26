LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They paid the ultimate price protecting our communities, and now, a bill helping the children of fallen first responders go to school for free is one step closer to becoming law. The Kentucky House Education Committee unanimously passed the bill on February 26.

The bill would allow children under 26 or non-married widows and widowers of fallen first responders to have their tuition waived.

The proposal only applies to state schools and has a cap of 128 credit hours.

It now goes to the full House for consideration.