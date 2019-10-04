LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suggestion to merge Louisville Fire with Louisville EMS is being discussed as an option to save the city money amidst the budget crisis.

Brian O'Neill with Louisville Professional Firefighters presented his idea to the Ad Hoc Committee on Efficiencies, which has been tasked with finding long-term savings for Louisville.

He said since firefighters and EMT's already do a lot of the same job, coming together could cut down costs. He also pointed out that no one would lose their job, but they may not fill a position when someone leaves.

O'Neill doesn't have details for exactly how much a merger could save, and those with EMS don't understand how it could save at all.

For now, the idea of the merger is simply a suggestion. The committee will hear other suggestions as well.

WHAS11's Heather Fountaine was at the presentation