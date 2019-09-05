LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council could decriminalize some marijuana possession.

A recent ordinance proposal would make possessing .5 oz or less of marijuana the lowest law enforcement priority. Though the proposal would not stop or penalize officers for making arrests for possession.

After a first reading, the proposed ordinance will go to the public safety committee where it will be discussed.

RELATED | Edelen calls for decriminalizing recreational marijuana

RELATED | Edelen calls for overhaul of criminal-justice system

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.