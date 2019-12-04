LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Derby season quickly approaches, Louisville's Metro Council has proposed a tribute to one of Churchill Downs' most well-known figures.

Councilman Kevin Triplett proposed a resolution honoring John Asher by renaming a portion of Central Avenue near the racetrack, "John S. Asher Way."

After a career in radio, Asher became the face of Churchill Downs as vice president of racing communications. He passed away suddenly in August at the age of 62.

Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery said the renaming would be a fitting tribute to Asher, who is as connected to Churchill as the street

"It's been kind of nice, we sat around and talked about what we could do to honor John, and some of the best ideas have come from people we don't even know," Flanery said. "...Nothing is more associated with Churchill Downs than Central Avenue, nothing except for John Asher."

Woodford Reserve recently announced it will be donating money from this year's $1,000 mint julep cup to a scholarship fund in Asher's name at his alma mater, Western Kentucky University.

