LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As golf season is winding down, the battle over the future of Louisville's city golf courses is heating up. City-owned golf courses are one step closer to staying in the hands of the city but at a cost of raised fees.

The city's parks committee unanimously passed a proposal Thursday afternoon that would increase greens fees at Louisville's public golf courses.

For many longtime golfers, that's a price they're willing to pay to keep the greens open.

"I've been playing golf since age 13," Pat Heitz said.

Heitz, along with Tom Chapman, have both played golf their whole lives and were enjoying time at Seneca Golf Course Thursday evening just before sunset. Seneca is the city's most highly played public course.

Both Heitz and Chapman said the golfing community would be happy to pay more for a round of golf if it means keeping the community courses.

"It's worth it," Chapman said. "Whatever the cost may be, it serves its purpose."

Under the proposal from Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, (D-14,) greens fees would be raised $5 across the board after the first of the year.

Amid the city's pension crisis, metro council faced difficult decisions creating this year's budget. City officials say the city's golf courses lost over $1 million last year.

Councilwoman Fowler said her proposed ordinance with raised fees would allow the courses to break even or net a small profit.

In a show of strength, one half of Metro Council now sponsors her proposal that aims to keep the courses city-run, a move opposing the mayor's desire to look for outside management to save money at the courses.

"I have a stack of 5,000 signatures on my desk that show that the people that use our courses are wholeheartedly in favor of an increase," Fowler said. "It's so important that we continue to bring amenities to the community that people enjoy and use and not just cut it off."

Heitz, a high school golf coach, said turning over the city's courses to outside management would not be beneficial for young golfers who rely on the courses.

"I don't think closing down a few courses that are quote-on-quote 'non profitable' is the solution," Heitz said.

Fowler's proposal intends for outside management to be rendered unnecessary.In September, Mayor Greg Fischer's administration sent out requests for proposals, seeking input from private or non-profit entities interested in bidding on management of the courses.

While half of council sponsors the proposal, not all of the council backs it.

"I think to say we don't even want to hear what best practices are around the country, we decided we want to do business as usual, is a mistake," Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9) said.

Hollander said the ordinance "short circuits" the city's proposal process and said options for outside management should at least be considered first.

Other council members argue time is running out, given that current management contracts at the courses expire December 31.

"You'd rather have it stay in the community, stay community owned and community operated," Chapman said.

That thought was shared among many of the golfers at Seneca Thursday evening.

"I think it's the way to go," Chapman said.

The course's fate now heads to the full council for a vote on the proposal at its meeting October 10.

The requests for proposals sent out by the mayor's office are due by October 15, but if Fowler's ordinance passes, the RFP's could be taken off the table.

