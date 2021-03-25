Louisville seeking proposals for minority business incubator

“Louisville’s minority population is woefully underrepresented in our business community,” Mayor Greg Fischer said

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government is seeking proposals for a business incubator, hoping to help local minority-owned businesses grow.

Approximately 22.4% of Louisville's population is Black but only 2.4% of businesses are Black-owned.

“Louisville’s minority population is woefully underrepresented in our business community,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a release. “Historically, that gap has been caused by institutionally racist policies that put up barriers to the capital, mentorship or services that others have had for decades. We must do better in breaking down these policies and providing resources, human and financial, that will help our Black and Latinx communities build generational wealth.”

The city issued a Request for Proposal with $100,000 available for one or more organizations to provide the incubator, emphasizing Black-owned businesses. The incubator would provide resources like business planning, mentoring, and networking.

"We have a lot of resource providers, so trying to bring that into one place, a physical place, as well as a virtual place, where minority business owners can raise their hand, learn what needs to be done, know how to put one foot in front of the next in order to open and grow their business," Rebecca Fleischaker, co-chief of Louisville Forward, said.

The Request for Proposal will close on April 30. Visit the RFP portal for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.