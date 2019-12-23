LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One the first day of Hannukah, city and state leaders joined together for a multi million-dollar community initiative.

Governor Andy Beshear, alongside Mayor Greg Fischer, joined leaders of Chabad of Kentucky to launch Project Friendship.

The initiative is designed to provide shoes and clothing to 18,000 people in need – its 1,000 acts of kindness to honor each person who lost their lives to violence in 2019.

Eighteen is the Hebrew equivalent for life.

Beyond the numbers, Rabbi Avrohom Litvin says it’s an attempt to bring good to the world.

“There's been darkness this year. We had Antisemitism, we had bigotry, racism, there were killings. And to counteract that with love, to counteract that with light, my mentor said when you see darkness you can't chase it away with a stick or a broom. You have to brighten it away. You have to illuminate it with light,” Litvin said.

Governor Andy Beshear says we are stronger when we embrace and celebrate our diversity.

“All of these gifts, these acts of kindness, making sure that people have the coats and the shoes that they need that's something that's good for all Kentuckians.”

The 18,000 items will be distributed over the 2020 fiscal year.

