LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Nearly 6 months after a devastating fire at Boys and Girls Haven apartments, remnants of water and smoke damage are still visible.

Sixteen young adults were forced out of their homes but progress on rebuilding continues.

The ceilings have been installed and crews are putting drywall in place.

Program manager Tamara Brown says it’s an exciting time amidst the recent disaster.

“I was here the night of the fire and actually walked through with the fire chief and saw it at that epitome of the devastation,” she said. “We’ve got windows back in – there’s a ceiling and there’s not any visible signs that it was ever torched to begin with.”

Brown says the young adults have not seen the place yet but she’s hopeful they’ll be moved back in July.