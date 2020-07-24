New program will help youth transition from foster care

A statement from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the nonprofit organization Youth Villages is offering the LifeSet program.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials say a new program will launch this month for young people who are transitioning out of foster care.

The statement says the program will be available to those between ages 17 and 21 who are leaving foster care in Lexington, Louisville, and their surrounding counties.

Officials say the move is a way to ensure that youth exiting foster care have a stable transition to adulthood.

