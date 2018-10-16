In the basement of Highland Methodist Church elder refugees from around the world find a home. Resettled in a country that is not their own senior citizens learn English and how to build their lives all over again.

Julie Borders teaches English to dozens of refugees many of whom are not fluent in their own native language much less a brand new one.

"They are I think terrified and don't think they can learn English or speak English,” Borders said.

It is a tough challenge but an opportunity millions of refugees around the world never get. Less than 1 percent of the world’s refugees are resettled in a new country. The majority spend their lives in refugee camps with an uncertain future waiting for a country to accept them as a citizen.

"The ones who have gotten here have really – they are amazingly lucky,” Borders said.

"A refugee is someone who has had to flee their home country not by choice due to the threat of death or persecution,” Eva Nyerges, Coordinator for the Elder Refugee Program of Kentucky Refugee Ministries, said.

For 3 years, Nyerges has worked to make the transition to America easier for dozens of elder refugees coming from countries such as Iraq, Syria, Cuba and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Anything that an American born senior could have access to, we try to help them get access to as well,” said Nyerges. "It's really difficult. Especially if they don't have that family support, it's really hard."

Teachers like Julie and faculty like Evan become family to refugees like Mona Oasim.

"I lost my everything. My houses and my car my pharmacy and my son. I lost my son. All my wealth. I lost everything in Iraq,” Oasim said.

As a pharmacist, Oasim owned her own business in Mosul before bombings destroyed her home and drove her out of her home country for safety. After years in a refugee camp, Oasim finally received clearance to move to the United States in her mid-60s and start a new life. For the last year, the Elder Refugee Program has been her source of connection.

"I am very happy because I am here,” Oasim said.

An executive order earlier this year drastically reduced the number of refugees America will accept.

Out of the more than 60 million refugees living in camps around the globe fewer than 20 thousand will be accepted by the United States this year.

"They wouldn't be here if they didn't have to be. You know people want to be in their own country. They are kind of forced to be here,” Nyerges said.

The goal is to help every single elder pass the U.S. citizenship exam. It is a grueling process taking months sometimes years to accomplish. While the refugees are learning English, teachers like Julie are learning too.

"I learn a lot about people and endurance and survival and the human spirit. I don't know. We just connect. It's kind of hard to articulate sometimes the connection,” Borders said.

© 2018 WHAS-TV