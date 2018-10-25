LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — What drives a man like Greg Bush to strap on a gun in the middle of the afternoon, walk into a Kroger and start a killing rampage that leaves two innocent African American shoppers dead?

Then he says, "whites don't shoot whites," to a citizen with a gun at that store.

What pushes 20-year-old Dylan Jarrell, in Anderson County, Kentucky, to plan a school shooting after harassing a racially mixed family in New Jersey?

Has hate taken them over to the point it pushed them to this extreme?

That's the bigger shock we need to take from this... And yes, that once again, two places where we all once felt safe, were the chosen sites for this violence.

The grocery store and possibly another school.

We all feel hopeless when these shootings happen. We are left looking for answers we can't control.

Police will uncover a possible motive and leave us all wondering what could have been done differently to prevent it.

The families of Maurice Stallard and Vicki Lee Jones are grieving, reeling from the Kroger attack. They need our support.

They need to hear we are there for them, that hate is not what we are about in any shape or form in this community.

We've had our share of tragedies in Kentuckiana.

We seem to always come together AFTER them.

I wish, I hope, I pray that could change, and flip. That we are all together at all times, respecting others figuring out our differences without going for a weapon.

