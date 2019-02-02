A pro-choice group marched to the Federal Building to protest recent legislation aimed at human rights for unborn children. One protestor identified them as a group of radical young people.

"If we stop abortions, this will only hinder poor and working class people," said one woman.

That group was met by a pro-life man with a Bible and a different message.

"You must repent and trust in Him," he said.

The pro-choice group was there to protest Kentucky House Bill 5 which prohibit women from seeking an abortion based on the unborn child’s sex, race, color, national origin, or disability, except in the case of medical emergency. The bill has been introduced but has not been brought to a vote.

The group also chanted against Senator Mitch McConnell and Governor Matt Bevin as well as actions in US Congress.