LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in a downtown apartment tower say they want answers after seeing a Louisville Metro Police officer flying a drone around the building.

The drone was spotted hovering at the 800 Tower City Club Apartments on South Fourth Street on Friday.

Rae Hodge, a writer for CNET, said she was alerted about the incident by her roommate.

“Roomate called. LMPD drone just stared him down, arm’s reach, on apt patio, several floors up. No probable cause apparent. Proceeded to do the same for other floors. Cop photog’d loading drone into truck, adjacent lot. Bldg mgr not advised. Will update w/ whatever else I get,” Hodge said via Twitter.

What’s still unclear is the purpose of the drone’s flight.

WHAS11 News reached out to LMPD for comment and they said in response:

LMPD does not have any drones. The officer was off duty using his privately own drone. No LMPD policies have been violated. There is no further investigation.

WHAS11 News also checked the Federal Aviation Administrations flight map and the 800 building is within a no-fly zone.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THAT MAP

Dennis Ting will have more on this story tonight at 11 p.m.