Pride Week in Louisville, officially declared by Mayor Fischer

June 16-23, 2022, has now been officially declared Pride Week in Louisville, and Mayor Fischer wants businesses and residents to show their colors in support.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer officially declared June 16 through 23 as Pride Week in Louisville, Kentucky.

The announcement was made along with Metro Council representatives, Louisville Metro Government employees, and LGBTQ+ community members, organizations, and allies.

“Louisville celebrates our LGBTQ+ community year-round through efforts from groups including Louisville Tourism, Civitas, many LGBTQ+ organizations, advocates, and allies,” said Fischer.

“But June is a special month of celebration for our LGBTQ+ family around the globe, and locally we are marking the occasion by officially declaring it Pride Week in the City of Louisville.”

In honor of Louisville Pride Week, Mayor Fischer and LGBTQ+ supporters raised the Pride flag in front of Metro Hall and lit both Metro Hall and the City Hall Clock Tower in rainbow colors.

“We know that communities that embrace diversity are strong communities. That’s why we are proud to officially display an international symbol of inclusivity by raising the Pride flag,” said Fischer.

Louisville is also the first community in Kentucky to officially raise the Pride flag, and one of the first cities in the South to pass an LGBTQ Fairness Ordinance.

Mayor Greg Fischer wants to encourage all businesses and community members to show their colors and participate in this week’s Pride events. We have a full list of events going on in Kentuckiana on our website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.