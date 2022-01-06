Pride events happening in Kentuckiana

The 2022 Southern Indiana Pride Parade & Festival is Saturday, June 4. The festival is from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Big Four Station.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two festivals and parades are scheduled for Pride month in Kentuckiana.

While Pride Month is celebrated with festivals and parades, it didn't start out that way.

In June 1969, New York police raided the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, claiming the popular gar bar had violated liquor laws. Those at the bar started protesting and rioting.

Later in 1970, the first Pride march happened on the one year anniversary of the riot.

Then-President Bill Clinton later recognized June as Pride Month in 1999.

Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade

The 2022 Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade will take place on June 18 on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.

Some of the entertainment lineup announced Tuesday include international recording artist Tove Lo, and other performances from:

Miki Ratsula

Dominique Morgan

The Kentucky Gentlemen

Daisha McBride

Louisville talent performing on the festival's two stages include Most Wanted, Louisville Gay Men's Chorus, drag performances hosted by Leah Halston and more.

Additional entertainment performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Thirty vendors have been named so far, including Creative Family Counseling, Alchemical Journey, Beyond the Shade and Messey Boutique.

While the parade is free, entry into the festival is $5, and VIP packages will start at $125. The parade starts at the corner of Campbell and Market, turns onto Preston and finishes at the Big Four Lawn.

Southern Indiana Pride Parade & Festival

The 2022 Southern Indiana Pride Parade & Festival is Saturday, June 4. The parade starts at 4 p.m. and the festival is from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Big Four Station Park.

The parade will march down Historic Spring Street in Jeffersonville.

Entry into the parade is free and people are encouraged to have decorated floats or vehicles.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.