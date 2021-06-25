Robley Rex VA Medical Center hosts annual Pride Fest Celebration

The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, announced a move to expand the VA’s care to include gender confirmation surgery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than one million veterans identify as LGBT or related identities according to the Veterans Affairs (VA).

The Robley Rex VA Medical Center welcomed everyone to celebrate Pride Month and show all veterans that they are accepted Friday. This was the sixth annual Pride Fest Celebration.

“When they did their first year, I sat in that chair with support, just like now, I was crying,” Darlene Bessler said.

Bessler served in the Women’s Army Corp from 1972 to 1975.

She had to keep a part of herself hidden, as the military was not very accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, she is open and out, and wants to help other military service members do the same.

“My theory is the more I show my face out here, that I’m one of them and I want to support them, come on out,” Bessler said.

The military has become more accepting recently, with the signing of the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell Repeal Act in 2010 and President Biden’s reversal of the government's ban on transgender people from serving openly in the military this year.

“There has been a shift over the past decade or so to become more inclusive and get veterans the care that they need,” Robley Rex LGBTQ+ Care Coordinator Clare Wahl said.

In fact, just this past weekend, the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough announced a move to expand the VA’s care to include gender confirmation surgery.

Wahl believes this process could take about two years to be official – she was very pleased to see this step taken.

“Transgender or nonbinary veterans or individuals who are not able to receive gender affirming care are at much higher risk for suicide, for a lot of different mental health issues because of the distress it causes,” Wahl said.

The National Center for Transgender Equality estimated that over 134,000 American veterans are transgender, and over 15,000 trans people are serving in the military today.

