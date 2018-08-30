JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Attorneys in a sexual molestation case held a conference today to discuss an upcoming trial.

Michael Begin faces dozens of charges, including 26 counts of sexual molestation.

MORE: Could Michael Begin, a child predator, have been stopped sooner?

Police said Begin sexually assaulted 19 girls between the ages of 3 and 7 while working at the YMCA in Jeffersonville and as a teaching assistant at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

Begin's attorney consulted with the prosecuting attorney, and the parties are continuing to prepare for trial which is planned for October.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he believes Begin is competent to stand trial.

© 2018 WHAS-TV