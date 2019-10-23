LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday night on Preston Highway. Police do not expect the driver of that vehicle to be charged.

According to police, officers responded to Preston Highway and Tower Road around 11 p.m. on October 22 on the report of someone getting hit by a car. Police said a man in his 60's was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound in the right lane. The man was in a wheelchair at the time of the accident.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive. The identity of the man has not been released. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating, but the driver is not expected to be charged.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.