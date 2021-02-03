Pedestrian killed in crash at Preston Highway and Indian Trail

According to LMPD, a man was hit and killed while crossing Preston Highway around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight in the Newburg neighborhood.

According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, it appears that a man was attempting to cross Preston Highway near E. Indian Trail when he was hit by a car traveling southbound on Preston Highway. Witnesses told police he was crossing near the crosswalk against the traffic light.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. It is unclear if the driver involved will face any charges.

