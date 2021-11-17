Public weighs in on Preston Corridor Plan

Planners said the process of gathering information and creating an initial plan will take about a year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Changes are on the way to Preston Highway, but before they begin, city organizers are hearing from the community.

The first workshop for the Preston Corridor Plan was held Wednesday evening. The project aims to improve safety along the road, no matter if you're driving, walking, or on a bike. They also want the beautify the area to make it more attractive to businesses.

City planners said they're still in the planning stage and having community buy-in is critical.

"We as sort of professional, practicing planners and traffic engineers have some ideas, but what works for one street doesn't necessarily work for all streets," Michael King, Metro Office of Advanced Planning & Sustainability, said.

"You can't just talk about it and complain about it. You have to step up and do something about it, and this is one of the best opportunities I've seen in years to make a difference," Peggy head, who lives near Preston Hwy., said.

To learn more about the plan, visit prestoncorridorplan.org.

