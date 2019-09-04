LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Two people are injured in an officer-involved incident in the 4500 block of Gills Court, at the Spring Manor Apartments, just off of Preston Highway, according to MetroSafe.

It was originally reported to MetroSafe as a shooting. LMPD said this was an officer-involved incident. 

LMPD said Preston Highway, between Miles Lane and Cooper Avenue, is closed until further notice.  

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Gills court shooting louisville 04092019
