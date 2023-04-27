'They need to go back to the drawing board': Community members weigh in on Preston Corridor Plan's future

It's a project aimed at improving safety, spanning from downtown all the way to Blue Lick Road. But Wednesday night, people focused on one particular spot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Concerned community members voiced their opinions about the future of the Preston Corridor Plan on Wednesday.

It's a project aimed at improving safety, spanning from downtown all the way to Blue Lick Road. But Wednesday night, people focused on one particular spot.

"I think when we start talking about 'how do we reconnect Preston at the railroad crossing,' is that, we have to deal with CSX's policies and procedures," Tony Mattingly said.

He is the sustainable transportation planner with the Office of Advanced Planning.

Most of them were disappointed in a new rule by CSX. In the past, they required closing two intersections before creating a new one.

"They've now bumped that rule up to three at great crossings that are currently functioning, would have to be eliminated in order for one new crossing to be put in," Chelsea Mae Gagnon, a Meriwether resident, said.

Wednesday night, residents weighed in on a railroad track dividing two neighborhoods at the intersections of Preston, Burnett and Hill; it causes people to walk over the tracks due to the lack of a crosswalk.

"We're asking for a legal way to get over it; there is currently a walking bridge there, and it's just unsafe. It's a lot more steps, you have to zigzag up it, go across it, zigzag back down," Gagnon said.

Everyone echoed a need for reconnection between the two neighborhoods.

"This is the time to fix some of the harm that has been caused in the past that was intentional, that was about moving people through our neighborhoods," said another neighbor.

Robbie Sanders is the owner of Parkway Fruit Market on Preston Highway near Parkway Drive. He fears the flow of his business will be affected whenever construction does begin.

Sanders and those at Wednesday night's meeting believe the plan needs to be reworked before final approval.

"They need to go back to the drawing board and figure something else out," he said.

The city said many of the plan's ideas will take years to fully implement.

