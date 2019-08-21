LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Air Force One has touched down, and President Donald Trump is officially in Louisville to speak at the 75th annual AMVETS National Convention.

I-65 has been shut down as the president makes his way to the Galt House. Following the convention, Trump will appear at a fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin at the Seelbach Hotel.

Many roads have been blocked off downtown to ensure safety during the president's travels. Due to these road closures and traffic delays, JCPS said middle and high school depot buses are running behind schedule by about 30 minutes. Parents should expect students to arrive home later than usual.

Protesters are outside of the Galt House while President Trump speaks inside. They said they are there not only to protest the president, but also Gov. Bevin.

Protesters stand ground outside Galt House during President Trump's visit

