LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Donald Trump has declared a disaster in Kentucky amid the coronavirus pandemic and has ordered federal assistance to aid in the state's response.

In a Saturday news release, White House officials say federal funding will be available to the state and eligible local governments, certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures including direct federal assistance to all areas affected by COVID-19 dating back to Jan. 20.

“The additional federal resources this declaration makes available will help communities across Kentucky continue responding to the Coronavirus. I’m grateful President Trump quickly answered our bipartisan call to deliver this vital assistance,” Senator McConnell said in a statement. “As Senate Majority Leader, I’m working with President Trump and the members of his Cabinet to help Kentucky receive the necessary supplies and funding to care for those in need. We should all listen to the experts and continue looking for ways to help our fellow Kentuckians. I’m inspired by the generosity shown by the people of this great country, and I know we’ll make it through this crisis.”

Kentucky’s Congressional delegation recently sent a letter to the president supporting Governor Andy Beshear’s request for a federal disaster declaration in the state.

So far, 119 counties have declared states of emergency and 110 cities have declared local states of emergency.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Hospital system furloughs 500 workers amid financial strain

Union seeks ‘first responder’ status for food workers

FDA fast-tracks COVID-19 testing device made in Scarborough

Tracking COVID-19 in Kentucky

List | Museums, other interactive artsy things you can enjoy online while social distancing

Coronavirus live updates: Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, issues Defense Production Act for GM ventilators

TARC lays off 133 coach operators amid coronavirus outbreak

YMCA offers emergency daycare for first responders, health care workers in Louisville, Southern Indiana

Trump: Throw Rep. Thomas Massie out of Republican Party

Omni Louisville closes amid coronavirus outbreak

Fort Knox employee tests positive for COVID-19

Kroger employee at Louisville distribution center tests positive for COVID-19