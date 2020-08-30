Members of Presbyterian faith 'Rally for Justice' with march to Jefferson Square Park

Leaders said the event was to bring a collective voice to the ongoing issues of racism and injustice while taking steps toward healing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People from the Presbyterian faith marched as one across the country and locally on Saturday.

Presbyterian Church USA held their Rally for Justice, marching to Jefferson Square Park for a moment of silence.

Leaders said the event was to bring a collective voice to the ongoing issues of racism and injustice while taking steps toward healing.

Reverend Jay Herbert Nelson said one of the great challenges is that some of the issues are so close to home.

“We have to deal with the issue of Black lives, not just with shootings that are going on in the community, but ensure that in this time of pandemic black children who have been left behind economically and also educationally will be able to get a decent education and will be able to make some money for themselves legally in this particular community.”

Leaders said the church believes that justice for the oppressed is not and should not be a partisan issue.

