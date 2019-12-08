LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – President Donald Trump will be traveling to Louisville on Aug. 21 to headline a fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin’s re-election campaign.

Bevin for Governor campaign manager Davis Paine released this statement:

"Governor Bevin is thankful for President Trump's friendship and strong support. The Trump-Bevin economy has created over 55,000 jobs, leading to the lowest unemployment in Kentucky history. The governor looks forward to furthering that partnership as they continue to work together to move Kentucky forward."

Vice President Mike Pence was in Kentucky last week. He gave remarks about the opioid crisis.

