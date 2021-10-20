Prefiled bills would target human trafficking in Kentucky

The bills will be introduced in the next legislative session in January 2022.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Two pre-filed bills could help Kentucky in the fight against human trafficking.

House Bill 2 would close a loophole that allowed traffickers with adult victims to avoid the sex offender registry. It would also broaden the definition of 'commercial sexual activity.'

House Bill 79 would require background checks for massage therapy licenses.

Kentucky had the ninth highest number of new federal trafficking cases in the country in 2019.

The bills will be introduced in the next legislative session in January 2022.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.