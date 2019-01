LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of killing two people at a Jeffersontown Kroger must go before a judge again.

Gregory Bush appeared in court for a brief pre-trial conference on January 15.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says they continue to comb over evidence and raised an issue with competency in this case. Bush's public defenders disagreed.

Another pre-trial conference is set to take place on March 15.