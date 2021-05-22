Louisville organizations to hold sunset prayer vigil, walk for peace in the Middle East at Big Four Bridge

The Louisville community is coming together to pray for healing overseas and for those who have been personally impacted locally by the violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All eyes have been on the Middle East as many around the world are hoping for peace between Israel and Palestine.

The Louisville community is coming together to pray for healing overseas and for those who have been personally impacted locally.

A Walk for Peace and prayer vigil, hosted by Interfaith Paths to Peace and Center for Interfaith Relations, will begin at the base of the Big Four Bridge around sunset on Sunday. They are putting an emphasis on people living in out area who have a personal tie to the violence.

“My grandmother died in a country in which she sought refuge, having never returned to the country in which she was born,” Leen Abozaid said.

Afnan Ismail added, “Not necessarily are we victims but we have been victims of war crimes and atrocities that people shouldn't have to go to.

The prayer vigil and peace walk will start at 8:30 p.m.

Organizers will be handing out candles but say you are welcomed to bring your own and then continue lighting it at home.

