LG&E warns of potential power outages with ice in the forecast

"What we see most often with ice is that the way it impacts everything around it really has the potential to do some damage," Natasha Collins with LG&E said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With ice in the forecast, Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) warns power outages are extremely likely to happen. As ice accumulates, it weighs down tree branches which may cause them to break off or sag into power lines, potentially causing them to fall down.

"What we see most often with ice is that the way it impacts everything around it really has the potential to do some damage," Natasha Collins with LG&E said. She's been in meetings all day preparing for what the weather may bring.

"We've notified our business partners in the form of contract line technicians, contract vegetation workers because when they need their assistance within our system," Collins said.

Extra crews are on standby, ready to respond to numerous calls of power outages and preparing for the potential of utility poles falling down.

"And then when you consider crews that are out attempting to do any type of restoration across our system, not only do they have to be thoughtful about traveling in these types of conditions, but then additionally as they do that work they have to be careful about the work they're doing in those icy conditions," Collins said.

To stay safe, Collins said the number one thing you want to have handy is an emergency kit for your home. She recommends having candles or a flashlight, extra blankets, your medications, keep plenty of snacks and bottled water with you, make sure your phone or tablet is fully charged, and if you have one use your weather radio.

"When you think about your home make sure that if you have any leaks or gaps around your doors, windows or anywhere else where the cold air could get in, the warm air could get out make sure you seal those up so you can stay as comfortable as possible and so that your system can operate efficiently as possible," Collins said.

If you notice fallen power lines, stay far away from fallen power lines and report it to LG&E.

"We appreciate patience as our crews work as safely and quickly as possible to make sure that everybody has their service and can be as comfortable as possible, " Collins said.

To report an outage or view an outage map, visit lge-ku.com/outages. To report a downed power line, visit lge-ku.com/safety/power-lines/downed or call 502-589-1444 or 800-331-7370 (fast path 1-1-2).