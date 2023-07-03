'We're working as hard as we can': Thousands are still in the dark after five days since mass outage

More than 1,500 people were in from out-of-state to help get the power back on, and help fix broken utility poles and downed power lines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) expects to get the power back on for the majority of its customers by Wednesday night at 11 p.m.

Just 24 hours before that deadline, LG&E reported 9,013 customers still without power, down from more than 80,000 in Jefferson County alone.

"Be patient with us," Technical Training and Safety Manager Greg Lindsey said. "We're working as hard as we can."

As Lindsey spoke with WHAS11 News, restoration crews sawed at a tree that knocked down lines on Judge Boulevard in Okolona. A broken pole there was one of at least 700. The lines made up some of the 3,300 downed lines LG&E reported. And, the men working were some of the 1,500 Lindsey said came from out-of-state to help.

The Missouri crew worked into the night Tuesday and will be back early Wednesday morning. Many of them are working 16-hour days.

"It's like a brotherhood," Lindsey said. "They love to do this."

They're putting in the time to make sure our neighbors, like Carolyn Wolz, can turn their lights back on.

Wolz's sister, Ruth Murrell, said the past week has been a nightmare.

"She didn't have no food, no electric, no heat, she's been cold, staying in the bed half the time because she's so cold," she said.

Wolz added, "Freezing to death." She appeared to shiver, paused, and repeated, "Freezing to death."

Workers hope to have her power back on Wednesday morning. And LG&E says there's a reason this is taking time.

Lindsey said safety is the most important thing.

"It's not a race to get it done really fast, you've got to do it methodically and safely," he said.

LG&E said this is their third most significant weather event in the last 20 years.

"This continues to be an all-hands-on-deck restoration effort," Liz Pratt, media relations manager for LG&E and KU, said.

Pratt said not a single crew is done working, and they won't be until the power is back.

