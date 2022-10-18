'Power of 1' breakfast discusses positive change and addiction recovery

Keynote speaker Casey Wagner spoke about his own experience with opioids and how the Volunteers of America helped shed light on recovery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Volunteers of America Mid-States held one of their biggest events, ‘Power of 1’ breakfast on Tuesday.

The organization helps provide recovery services for those living with substance use disorder and are working to respond to the opioid and addiction epidemic.

“I’ve been sober for 20 years. I got sober at a VOA facility when I was just 19-years-old. The VOA means so much to me. I never say no when they ask me to volunteer,” he said.

VOA provides recovery services for individuals and families in Louisville and southeastern Kentucky and will soon begin service in Owensboro, Stanford and northern Kentucky.

