Bardstown family's home a total loss after Easter morning fire

The family says they are extra thankful after firefighters help to save their dogs that were trapped inside during that Pottershop Road on Sunday.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — While most woke up on Easter Sunday to go to mass or spend time with their families, for the Hicks, they woke up to a house in flames.

Jennifer Hicks said it was around 8 a.m. she woke up at her Pottershop Road home and was getting ready for work when she described what she saw as “shadows of an orange flame.”

She and her family did make out safely though a few of their dogs were trapped inside. That’s when Hicks said first responders stepped into action.

“When the firefighters got here, I just begged them to get my dog out and they did,” she said with tears rolling down her face. “They went in just like she was a kid and brought her out and saved her life. If you could tell that firefighter oh thank you from the bottom of my heart. For real, that’s my child.”

Hicks said she would love to meet the person who got her fur baby to safety.

Their home is a total loss and Hicks said the family will be spending the next few nights in an RV on their property as they begin to recover items.

She said the fire made things much harder as they were waiting on a property appraisal Monday to get insurance.

Neighbors have been stepping up and helping the family with their various needs which they said means the most to them.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

