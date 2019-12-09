LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Louisville's diversity is spotlighted at events like WorldFest, but often times you only see it in passing. The Big Table, a huge community potluck, helps bring the city's diversity to the forefront, bringing people from all walks of life together.

While the event is called The Big Table, there are actually 250 tables. The event started by Global Human Project in 2017 had around 1,500 people show up last year. This year, organizers are planning for about 2,000 people ready to share dishes, recipes and life stories.

“People come and experience something that they like; they experience a connection," co-founder Cathy Berkey said. "We’re really in a time when isolation is a problem and we feel that in our daily lives and this is a chance where you can get out and in an hour you have a connection."

Jud Hendrix, executive director of Global Human Project, said the event is a chance for people to bring their culture to the rest of the community, through both a dish and storytelling.

“They bring who they are and they put it in this dish," Hendrix said. "They’ve given some thought about the meal. It gives them a chance to express their culture and their family and their story and so you’ll see all kinds of amazing dishes."

For those who are shy, there will be conversation cards at the tables to break the ice. After food, there will also be singing and drumming circles as well as a jam session for those who play instruments.

The Big Table is September 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Iroquois Park. More information on how to register can be found at globalhumanproject.net.

